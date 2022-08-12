2022 Fergus Falls Hurricanes. Front row, from left to right, Owen Krueger, Arik Heacox, Carter Thielke, Austin Stanislawski and Alex Hexum. Back row, from left to right, Thomas Bosek, Darin Stanislawksi, Tosten Mann, Sean McGuire, Alex Hensch and Dave Johnson. Not pictured: Dan Revering.
The Fergus Falls Hurricanes amatuer baseball team is no stranger to success. This year will mark their seventh straight trip to the state tournament, 10 in the last 11 years and 24th overall appearance.
They have the advantage going into the weekend, as they have not lost yet in the region tournament. Alexandria and Urbank begin the weekend with an elimination game on Aug. 11. The winner of that game will then face Sauk Centre, on Aug 12., in another elimination game, with the winner moving on to face Fergus.
Last season, the final three teams were Alex, Fergus and Urbank. Alex defeated the Canes in the championship game, 20-11.
Seeding purposes for state are on the line, as the championship game is slated for 4 p.m., on Aug. 13, in Kensington.
The 2022 MBA Class C State Tournament begins on Aug. 19.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone