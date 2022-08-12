FF Canes

2022 Fergus Falls Hurricanes. Front row, from left to right, Owen Krueger, Arik Heacox, Carter Thielke, Austin Stanislawski and Alex Hexum. Back row, from left to right, Thomas Bosek, Darin Stanislawksi, Tosten Mann, Sean McGuire, Alex Hensch and Dave Johnson. Not pictured: Dan Revering.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Fergus Falls Hurricanes amatuer baseball team is no stranger to success. This year will mark their seventh straight trip to the state tournament, 10 in the last 11 years and 24th overall appearance.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?