Canes move on in state tournament

After having a bye in the first round, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team had their first action of the 2023 Class C State Baseball Tournament, on Aug. 26. Their opponent was the Chisago Lakes Bulldogs, who had defeated the Veseli Warriors 4-3, in the first round. When the dust settled, it was the Canes who came away with the 4-1 victory and advanced to the third round.
After the Bulldogs put up a zero in the top half of the first inning, Sean McGuire led off the home half with a single. Alex Hensch then stepped to the plate and socked a home run over the right center field wall, giving Fergus an early 2-0 lead.
That score would hold until Chisago manufactured a run in the top of the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hensch singled to left to lead off. Tosten Mann followed with a single, moving Hensch to third and Darin Stanislawski drove in Hensch on a sacrifice fly. A Pete Gaustad single put runners on third and a wild pitch would score Mann, giving the Canes a three run cushion.
Draftee Shane Trattles (Sauk Centre) was dominant on the mound, allowing only five singles and one unearned run and no walks in a complete game win, throwing just 100 pitches and always working ahead in the count.
Hensch finished 2-4 with two runs, two RBIs and the home run. Gaustad picked up a pair of hits and Carter Thielke had a double.
Canes move on to face the Jordan Brewers on Sept. 1 in Litchfield. Jordan defeated Green Isle 10-0, in eight innings. The last time the Canes and Brewers matched up the Canes lost 1-0 in 12 innings in the 2019 Class C State Tourney which Jordan went on to win.
Chisago Lakes 000 100 000 1
Fergus Falls 200 002 00x 4
CL: Damon Rademacher (Draftee from Princeton Panthers), Phil Bray (Draftee from Isanti Redbirds in 6th) and Adam Brown
FF: Shane Trattles (Draftee from Sauk Centre Titans) and Tosten Mann
