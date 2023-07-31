Canes open up region play with victory

Getting the 2023 post season underway, on July 30, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team defeated the Alexandria Black Sox 10-2. It was the opening round of the Region 16C Tournament.
Fergus scored the first 10 runs of the game.
In the first inning, Sean McGuire singled to lead off the home half. Alex Hensch and Tosten Mann each drew a walk and Darin Stanislawski grounded out to score McGuire. Another walk reloaded the bases but an inning ending double play limited the damage for Alex.
It was the third inning that blew the game open for the Canes, as they pushed eight runs across. McGuire and Hensch both had two run doubles and Mann socked a two-run homer, highlighting the offensive firepower.
Fergus’s final run came in the sixth, as Thomas Bosek and Pete Gaustad singled with Owen Krueger then driving in Bosek.
Alex plated a pair of runs in the seventh.
Every Canes starter scored a run and eight different players had a hit.
Alex Hexum went seven strong on the mound. He scattered nine hits and one walk, with two runs and four Ks. Stainslawski pitched the final two innings.
“We were able to jump to a big lead and Hexum kept the Black Sox off balance before tiring a little in the seventh,” observed Fergus coach Dave Johnson. “D-Stan slammed the door in the eighth and ninth. Once again we played errorless defense behind Hexy and D-Stan.”
In other Region 16C action; On July 29 - Dent forfeited to Kensington, Carlos beat Ashby 5-1 and Urbank beat Breckenridge 12-1. On July 30, Sauk Centre beat Kensington 12-1 in seven innings.
Next Saturday (Aug. 5): Ashby vs Breckenridge at 11am, Kensington vs Alexandria at 2pm in loser out games; Carlos vs Urbank at 5pm and Fergus Falls vs Sauk Centre at 8pm; all games in Breckenridge.
