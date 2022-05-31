Taking on the Kensington Norsemen on Sunday afternoon, the Fergus Falls Canes amateur baseball team picked up a 14-3 victory, their second of the season.
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Canes put up four runs in the top of the second inning.
Arik Heacox came up with the big hit, a two-run double and both Eric Salveson and Tosten Mann picked up RBIs.
Fergus would then take command of the game, plating seven runs in the top of the third inning. Alex Hensch had a two-run double and the Canes drew four RBI walks in the frame.
The Canes scored three more runs in the sixth, including a two-run triple from Hensch.
Kensington scored all three of their runs in the home half of the sixth. The game would end after seven innings of play.
Hensch finished 3-4 with a pair of extra base hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Mann was 2-4 with a run and two RBIs and Hexum went 1-3 and had three RBIs.
Salveson started on the mound for the Canes. He went two innings, giving up a hit and had four Ks. Hexum would then go four innings, giving up four hits and three runs (all unearned) and nine strikeouts. Fergus pitching combined for 13 punch outs and no walks.
Fergus Falls is slated to take on Dent in a doubleheader, on June 5.
