Making their way through the 2022 Region 16C amateur baseball tournament, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes punched their ticket to the state tournament, picking up a 3-0 over the Urbank Bombers, on Aug. 6 and then thumping the Sauk Centre Titans 14-3, on Aug. 7.



