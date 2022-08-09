Making their way through the 2022 Region 16C amateur baseball tournament, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes punched their ticket to the state tournament, picking up a 3-0 over the Urbank Bombers, on Aug. 6 and then thumping the Sauk Centre Titans 14-3, on Aug. 7.
Against Urbank, the Canes wasted little time, scoring two runs in the home half of the first inning. Sean McGuire and Alex Hensch hit back-to-back doubles to open up the scoring. Darin Stanislawski drove in Hensch with a single, later in the inning.
That score would hold until the sixth. Hensch walked and stole second base. After a strikeout and an infield single, Alex Hexum drove in Hensch with a sacrifice fly.
Stanislawski went the distance on the hill, scattering four hits and one walk. He also struck out 11 batters in the game.
Hensch was 1-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Stanislawski was 3-4 with an RBI at the plate.
“Both starting pitchers threw very well, we were able to jump on the Urbank starter before he settled in,” mentioned Canes skipper Davy Johnson. “Stanislawski was dealing all day getting ahead of hitters and keeping his pitch count down which allowed him to pitch all nine innings. The Bombers did threaten in the seventh with 2 singles to lead off and a sac bunt moving runners to second and third but a K and a ground out ended the threat. Bombers went three up and three down in both the eighth and ninth.”
Fergus 14 Sauk Centre 3
Looking to secure their spot in the state tournament, the Canes scored the first 14 runs of the game against Sauk Centre, winning via the 10-run rule in seven innings.
Things got started when Stanislwaski belted a two-run homer in the first inning. That was followed by a Tosten Mann two-run homer in the third inning.
Three more runs came across in the fourth inning and then six runs in the fifth. A pair of walks scored two runs, Mann drove in two with double, a wild pitch and a double scored the other two runs in the big inning.
Hexum picked up the win, as he pitched five and a third innings. He gave up six hits, one walk, a hit batter and two wild pitches, plus four Ks.
Mann was 5-5 with three runs and six RBIs. McGuire went 2-3 with four runs and two RBIs.
“Canes brought out the lumber with seven extra base hits in a game played in a steady light rain which could not slow down the bats,” said Johnson. “Hexum did a great job in pitching the Canes to their seventh straight state tournament appearance and 24th overall. We jumped out early and just kept hitting.”
Fergus will await their opponent for the championship game. Both teams will advance to the state tournament, with state seeding on the line.
In other action, from the region tournament, in two elimination games, Alexandria was a 2-0 winner over Dent and Urbank beat Breckenridge, 2-0. Upcoming, Alex and Urbank will meet in an elimination game on Aug. 12. The winner will advance and face Sauk Centre, in another elimination game, on Aug. 13.
R H E LOB
Urbank Bombers 000 000 000 0 4 1 5
Fergus Canes 200 001 00x 3 6 0 5
Pitching:
U: Drew Johnson, Hunter Haggenmiller (8th) and Matt Ferley
FF: Darin Stanislawski and Tosten Mann
WP: Stanislawski (5-0) 9IP 11K 1BB 4H 0R
LP: Johnson 7IP 3K 1BB 5H 3R 3ER
R H E LOB
Fergus Hurricanes 202 361 0 14 17 1 10
Sauk Centre Titans 000 003 0 3 6 2 5
Pitching:
FF: Alex Hexum, Carter Thielke (6th) and Tosten Mann
SC: Dylan Haskamp, Andrew Rousslange (5th), Isaac Roelike (5th) Shawn Hayungs (6th) Brian Beuning (7th) and Jake Haskamp, Eli Fletcher (5th).
WP: Hexum (5-0) 5.1IP4K 1BB 6H 3R 3ER 2WP 1HB
LP: Haskamp 4IP 8K 1BB 9H 7R 7ER