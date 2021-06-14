Fergus Falls Hurricanes pitchers Mitch Porter and Darin Stanislawski kept the stat line clean for the Dent Wildcats as the duo combined for a seven-inning no-hitter Saturday as the ’Canes claimed a 10-0 victory.
The ’Canes got on the board in the third inning as Tosten Mann hit an RBI single, scoring Arik Heacox. In the fourth, Fergus Falls plated four runs from a Heacox single, a wild pitch, an error and a Stanislawski sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-0.
The ’Canes scored three more in the sixth as Stanislawski hit another sacrifice fly, Porter singled in a run and Carter Thielke hit a sacrifice grounder. In the seventh, Fergus Falls ended the game via the 10-run rule as Mann knocked in a run with a double and scored on a Nic Pearson single.
Porter led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, while Mann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Porter picked up the win pitching six innings, striking out 11, walking two and hitting one batsman. Stanislawski pitched an inning of relief and did not give up a hit.
The Hurricanes will now travel to the Elrosa Tournament as they take on the Sartell Muskies at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19.
Fergus Falls 10, Dent 0
R H E LOB
DNT 000 000 0 — 0 0 3 2
FF 001 403 2 — 10 13 0 11
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (DNT) Tay Doll
Battery: (DNT) Tay Doll, Cian Buehler (6) and Andy Kratzke; (FF) Mitch Porter, Darin Stanislawski (7) and Tosten Mann.
