Canes remain undefeated with win over Raildogs

In their third game of the month of May, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team picked up a 9-5 victory over the Dilworth Raildogs, on May 28.
Thomas Bosek got the party started in the second inning. Carter Thielke led off with a walk and then Bosek connected on a two-run homer. The Raildogs responded with one of their own in the home side of the frame.
In the third, Sean McGuire picked up a double and scored on an RBI single by Alex Hensch. Later, Alex Hexum picked up an RBI walk. Dilworth once again answered, as they plated two and made it a 4-3 ball game after three.
The fourth inning proved to be the largest offensive inning for the Canes. Arik Heacox was hit by a pitch and McGuire walked. Hensch provided a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. A balk and a wild pitch would score two runs and an RBI single by Hexum made it a 7-3 game.
Dilworth would add single runs in the fourth and ninth innings. The last two Canes runs came in the sixth, with Darin Stanislawski and Bosek picking up RBI singles.
Thielke started on the mound and gave way to McGuire in the fifth. Stanislawski came on for the final three frames.
Bosek drove in three runs, Mcguire was on four times and scored twice and Hensch was 2-3 with two runs scored.
Now at 3-0, the Canes return to action, on May 31, at Detroit Lakes.
Fergus Canes 022 302 000 9
Dilworth Raildogs 012 100 001 5
FERGUS PITCHING: Carter Thielke, Sean McGuire (5th), Darin Stanislawski (7th) and Tosten Mann.
