Canes see season come to a close

In third round action, of the 2023 Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes ran into a strong Jordan Brewers side, as the Canes fell via a 9-1 score, on Sept. 1.
Jordan got the scoring going with three runs in the top of the second inning. They would add one more in the fourth, two in the fifth and then three more in the seventh.
Fergus got their lone run in the home half of the seventh. Carter Thielke was hit by a pitch, to lead off. Tosten Mann followed with a single (the only hit for the Canes) and then with one out, Pete Gaustad reached on an error. A balk would bring in Thielke and the Canes had the bases loaded, again, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.
“The Jordan batters worked the count well, forcing our pitchers to throw a lot of pitches and getting some clutch two out hits,” observed Fergus coach Dave Johnson. “Canes pitchers threw 218 pitches through nine innings and surrendered 15 hits, although they were all singles. Canes hitters struggled, striking out 11 times against a former Class B tournament MVP pitcher.”
Canes finished 17-4 overall, regular season champions in the Countryside League and Region 16C champs.
Jordan pitcher Tommy Thompson, who faced the Canes, was named Class C Tournament Most Outstanding Pitcher: 2-0, 14 IP, 0.64 ERA, three hits, one run, 23 strikeouts and one walk.
Maple Lake Lakers won the Class C Tournament with a 6-4 win over the Bird Island Bullfrogs. Maple Lake also won the class C Tourney in 2012, defeating the Fergus Canes in the semifinals that year.
Jordan Brewers 030 120 300 9
Fergus Canes 000 000 100 1
J: Tommy Thompson, Jake Allen (8th) and Jordan Draheim.
FF: Shane Trattles (draftee from Sauk Centre Titans), Brian Buening (Draftee from Sauk Centre in 5th), Darin Stanislawski (7th) and Tosten Mann.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone