In second round action of the 2022 Class C State Amatuer Baseball Tournament, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes saw their rally fall just short, in a 9-8 loss to the Waconia Lakers.
Waconia jumped out early, batting around and scoring seven runs in the second inning. The Canes answered with three of their own in the bottom of the third, only to see the Lakers get out to a 9-3 advantage, after four and a half innings.
Fergus slowly chipped away, pushing one across in the fifth, three in the sixth and one more in the eighth.
After holding Waconia in the top of the ninth, the Canes had a pair of singles to put the tying and winning run on base. A slick play at first base recorded the final out of the game and the end of the season for Fergus.
Sean McGuire picked up three hits, including two doubles, an RBI and three runs. Tosten Mann had three hits and two RBIs and Carter Thielke picked up a pair of hits.
Darin Stanislawski took the loss. He went just two innings, giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks, with a pair of Ks. Carter Stockert, a pick up player from the Alexandria Black Sox, pitched three innings of two run ball and Shane Trattles, from the Sauk Centre Titans, pitched the final four innings.
Elsewhere, the Urbank Bombers lost in their sound round contest to the Saint Patrick Irish, 5-1. Alex Koep was 2-3 with a run scored and Jacob Thoennes had the lone RBI.
