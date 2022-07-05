On the road this past Saturday, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team split a pair of games with the Breckenridge Bucks, winning game one 6-2 and dropping the night cap, 1-0.
Fergus scored a run in the top of the first inning, to get the contests going. Two walks, an error and a wild pitch led to the run. The Bucks answered with a run of their own in the second inning and then took the lead with another in the third.
The Canes tied the game with a run in the fifth inning. Arik Heacox led off with a single, Austin Stanislawski came up with a one out single and then an error scored Heacox. Three more runs would score for Fergus in the sixth. Thomas Bosek and Heacox each produced RBI singles and an infield error scored the other run.
Alex Hensch rounded out the scoring with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Alex Hexum picked up the win on the mound, he went all seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks. Hexum also picked up seven strikeouts.
The second contest was a tight affair. The lone run was scored by the Bucks in the fourth inning, on an error, wild pitch and a single.
Sean McGuire went 2-4 with a double and Carter Thielke picked up a hit and two stolen bases, to lead the Canes in the nightcap.
Fergus is set to return to action on July 10, hosting the Bucks at American Legion Field.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone