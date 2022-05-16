The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball club opened up their 2022 season on Sunday, picking up a win at Dent, 9-1.
The Canes got two runs in the top of the first inning. Alex Hensch led off with a walk, followed by a Sean McGuire single. The two moved up on a passed ball and then another passed ball, coupled with an error, scored both runners.
Dent scored their lone run in the bottom of the third inning.
In the top of the fourth, Darin Stanislawski doubled to lead off the inning and ended up scoring on a throwing error. The Canes picked up an unearned run in the sixth inning.
Alex Hexum provided an RBI double in the eight inning and then the Canes slammed the door shut with four in the ninth.
Charlie Revering and Hensch picked up singles in the ninth, followed by a three-run homer from Carter Thielke. McGuire then went back to back with Thielke.
Stanislawski picked up the win on the mound. He went six innings, giving up one hit and one run, gave up five walks but had 16 strikeouts. McGuire finished 3-5 with three runs and the aforementioned home run. Stanislawski had three hits and Hexum finished 2-4 with an RBI.
