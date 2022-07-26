Wrapping up the regular season, on July 24, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team picked up a pair of wins at Pelican Rapids, 10-2 and 13-1, winning both games via the 10-run rule.
The Canes posted a run in the top of the first inning, in game one. Alex Hensch drew a one-out walk, stole second and then scored on a two-out single by Darin Stanislawski. Two more runs came across in the second for Fergus, one in the fifth and then the game was broken open with six runs in the top of the sixth inning.
In the sixth, Carter Thielke singled and Austin Stanislawski doubled him home. After a line out, Sean McGuire and Hensch singled to load the bases. Then Tosten Mann singled home two and Darin blasted a three-run homer to left field.
Mann finished 2-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Darin was 3-4 with four RBIs and both Thielke and Austin had a pair of hits.
Alex Hexum picked up the win, going six strong innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, while getting eight strikeouts. Thielke pitched the final inning.
In the second game, Fergus used another six run inning on their way to victory. This time it was the third inning.
Mann stroked an RBI double, followed by a Darin RBI single. After a Hexum single, Thomas Bosek hit a three-run home run and then the inning was capped off by an RBI single by Owen Krueger.
Fergus would score three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Hexum was 3-3 with two runs and an RBI, Krueger was 2-4 with a run and two RBIs and Mann was 3-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Thielke continued on the mound, starting game two, before giving way to Darin, who pitched four innings, giving up one run on one hit and six Ks.
Canes finished as the Countryside League Champs and next game is in Region 16C Tournament on Sunday, in Kensington, against the winner of Kensington/Osakis which will be played on Saturday, in Kensington.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone