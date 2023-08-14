Canes win in walk-off fashion, claim Region 16C title

Having captured the Countryside League regular season title, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team was on the hunt, on Aug. 12, for the Region 16C crown. Standing in their way was the Carlos Cougars. The two teams did not disappoint, as the Canes won in 10 innings in walk-off fashion, 5-4.
Carlos got the scoring going in the top of the first inning. Braden Reisdorf successfully bunted for a hit and then Devan Swerman went deep to Cleveland, making it 2-0. Fergus responded with a two out rally in the home half. Tosten Mann walked, followed by singles by Darin Stanislawski and Carter Thielke. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch scored Mann.
It would remain 2-1 until Fergus pushed three runs across in the fifth inning.
Sean McGuire picked up a lead off double. Alex Hensch followed with a single. With runners on the corners, Mann picked up an RBI single. Darin provided an infield hit, which scored Hensch from third. Later in the inning, Thomas Bosek drove in Mann.
The Cougars pulled within one on a solo home run by Grady Anderson in the sixth.
Still down by one going into the ninth, Anderson led off with a double and after being bunted over to third, scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at fours.
That would set up the extra inning heroics.
Austin Stanislawski and Owen Krueger singled to open up the home half of the 10th. After a strikeout, Hensch reached on an error. With the bases loaded, Mann drove in Austin from third on a two out single to right field.
Mann was 2-5 with two runs and two RBIs, to lead the Canes. Carlos was led by Anderson, who finished 2-4 with the home run and two runs scored.
“Darin pitched a great game without his best stuff, with 16K's and no walks, pitching all 10 innings,” exclaimed Fergus coach Dave Johnson. “He was named Region 16C MVP, going 2-0 pitching in 21IP 33K 3BB 5R 5ER 11H; hitting he was 6-17 two runs, five RBIs and a home run.”
On Aug. 11, in Pelican Rapids, Sauk Centre eliminated Urbank 10-6 and earlier on the 12th, Carlos punched their ticket to the state tournament with a 1-0 win over Sauk Centre.
The Canes drafted pitchers Shane Trattles and Brian Buening from Sauk Centre and Carter Stockert from Alexandria. Carlos drafted Hunter Haggenmiller from Urbank, Mitch Porter from Breckenridge and Tate Breitkreutz from Alexandria.
The 100th annual state baseball tournament will be held in Dassel, Delano, Litchfield and Waconia.
Fergus has a bye in round one and will await the winner between Chisago Lakes and Veseli.
Carlos will face off against Watkins, on Aug. 19, in Litchfield.
Carlos Cougars 200 001 001 0 4
Fergus Canes 100 030 000 1 5
Pitching/catching:
C: Devan Swerman, Braden Reisdorf (5th), Devin Cimbura (6th) and Lake Hagen.
