Canes wrap up regular season with a pair of victories

Having already claimed the regular season league title, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team capped off their regular season with a pair of wins, this past weekend.
Fergus 7 Breckenridge 3
On July 21, the Canes traveled west to take on the Bucks of Breckenridge.
The Bucks picked up a run in the first. Fergus came back with a pair in the top of the second.
Pete Gaustad and Austin Staninslawski singled to open up the inning. Later on, Gaustad scored on an RBI groundout by Ethan Gronwold and Parker Thielke collected in his first Canes hit with an RBI double, scoring Owen Krueger.
Breck tallied another run in the second, to tie the game, but then the Canes grabbed the lead for good with a three run third. Gronwold had the big hit in the inning, with a two run single.
The home squad scored their final run in the fourth and the 5-3 score held till the top of the ninth, as Fergus scored a pair of insurance runs, courtesy of RBI knocks from Darin Stanislawski and Krueger.
Breck coach Kevin Hiedeman stated that the Bucks inability to get a clutch hit with runners on base and the Canes ability to get two out hits was the difference in the game. The Canes did drive in four of their seven runs with two outs.
Alex Hexum pitched the first seven innings for the Canes. He scattered four hits and three walks, with one hit batter and picked up 11 Ks. Gaustad came in and got the two inning save.
“Hexum got stronger as the game went on, retiring 11 of the last 13 batters, six via the strikeout,” said Canes coach Dave Johnson. “Gaustad finished off the game on the mound for the Canes getting five of the six outs via strikeout. Gronwold did a great job catching his first game as a Cane.”
Fergus 14 Dent 1 (Seven innings)
The Canes, on July 23, scored the first 11 runs of the game, cruising to the win.
They would tally five runs in the first and six in the second. Carter Thielke had a bases-clearing double in the second.
Tosten Mann (two-run) and Thomas Bosek (solo) each homered in the three-run seventh.
Carter had another solid outing on the mound, as he went five strong. He gave up five hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts, while also picking up a pair of hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Canes end the regular season 12-3 and 11-0 in the Countryside League. Up next Region 16C Tournament: July 29-30, Aug. 5-6 in Breckenridge and 3rd weekend Aug. 11-12 in Pelican Rapids.
