Fergus Falls Otters hockey forward Logen Schake puts his body into the face off during the home game against Alexandria Monday.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

After a comeback flurry, the hosting Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team saw the Alexandria Cardinals spoil the rally as the visitor skated away with a 4-3 win Monday.

In the first period, the Cardinals took at 2-0 lead with goals by Caleb Strong and Matt Carlsen.

Alexandria took a 3-0 lead in the second with a Joe Westlund goal. The Otters would rally back as Cole Zierden knocked in the first goal at 13:33 on passes from Isaac Young and Colton Partin. Logen Schake lit the lamp less than a minute later with assists from Isaac Johnson and Ian Richards and Zierden would tie the game at 15:02 with another assist from Richards.

In the final stanza, the teams skated tight until the final minutes as Strong would score his second and eventual game-winning goal.

The Otters will welcome in the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines for a 7:15 p.m. matchup Friday.

