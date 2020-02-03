After a comeback flurry, the hosting Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team saw the Alexandria Cardinals spoil the rally as the visitor skated away with a 4-3 win Monday.
In the first period, the Cardinals took at 2-0 lead with goals by Caleb Strong and Matt Carlsen.
Alexandria took a 3-0 lead in the second with a Joe Westlund goal. The Otters would rally back as Cole Zierden knocked in the first goal at 13:33 on passes from Isaac Young and Colton Partin. Logen Schake lit the lamp less than a minute later with assists from Isaac Johnson and Ian Richards and Zierden would tie the game at 15:02 with another assist from Richards.
In the final stanza, the teams skated tight until the final minutes as Strong would score his second and eventual game-winning goal.
The Otters will welcome in the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines for a 7:15 p.m. matchup Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.