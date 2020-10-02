In a Thursday showdown in the pool, the hosting Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team had many impressive performances, but it would be the visiting Alexandria Cardinals that left the pool with a 114-70 victory.
“I was very impressed with our performances tonight against Alex,” Otters head coach Joyce Monke said. “We had some great performances.”
Emilie Carlson was the lone individual Fergus Falls swimmer to win her event as she finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.36 and took runner-up honors in the 100 butterfly (1:07.57). Other top individual performances were by Mayah Fear in diving (second, 169.45), Emma Koeckeritz in the 50 freestyle (second, 27.01) and 100 backstroke (second, 1:09.03), Aisling Cox in the 200 IM (third, 2:33.70), Olivia Herzberg in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:20.67), Alexis Wellman in the 500 freestyle (third, 6:10.25) and Liann Jepson in the 100 backstroke (third, 1:10.84).
In the relay events, the team of Wellmen, Cox, Emily Werner and Karlie Petersen captured first in the 400 freestyle (4:19.59), while the team of Fear Daphnie Nadgwick, Raquel Prody and Shelby Tabbut (4:35.51) took second. In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Carlson, Jepson, Koeckeritz and Annie Mayer took second (1:49.16), while the same group of girls would claim runner-up honors in the 200 medley (2:03.54).
The Otters will host their final home meet of the season Thursday, Oct. 8 against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 6 p.m.
