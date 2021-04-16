WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls baseball team didn’t let the chilly weather dampen their excitement to return to the diamond as the Otters opened their season on the road against Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar Thursday. The Cardinals took advantage of Otters errors as they picked up a 10-3 victory.
“You could tell it was our first time seeing live pitching,” Otters head coach Kevin Pearson said. “It doesn’t matter how many swings you take against the machine, seeing a live arm is so much more challenging.”
The Cardinals struck first with two runs in the second inning. Willmar would build a 5-0 lead, adding a run in the third and two in the fifth. Fergus Falls scored their first run in the sixth, but Willmar responded in the home half with five runs. The Otters plated two more runs in the seventh, but could not complete the rally.
Arik Heacox led the Otters at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI, while teammates Carter Thielke and Ian Stumbo each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Thielke took the loss for the Otters pitching three innings, allowing four hits, striking out four and giving up three unearned runs. “I would’ve loved to keep him in the game, but we had a 60-pitch limit on him tonight,” Pearson said.
Ian Stumbo pitched two innings, giving up two runs, while Owen Krueger and Jonah Sorum combined to pitch the sixth.
“All of our pitchers threw pretty well. It was the defense behind them that struggled as we made six errors. We have to learn how to make the routine plays, and we will be just fine,” Pearson added.
The Otters will continue their early season road trip as they travel to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice in a doubleheader Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.