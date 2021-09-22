WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls volleyball team had a rough go in Willmar Tuesday falling to the Cardinals in three straight sets (25-10, 25-13, 25-13).

“Willmar is a very well-rounded team,” said Otters head coach Sabrina Noon. “We knew they were going to be tough but tonight my girls didn’t come with much fight.”

Stat leaders for the Otters were Jenna Carlson (2 digs, 3 kills), Avery Knutson (3 digs), Tori Ratz (3 assists, 1 block, 4 digs), Emma Stans (5 digs, 1 ace), Hannah Polejewski (1 dig), Olivia King (1 dig), Lizzy Moxness (3 kills, 1 block), Ariana Noplos (2 kills, 1 block) and Karyssa Eberle (2 kills, 5 assists).

The Otters will now look to make some adjustments before hosting Alexandria Thursday at 7 p.m.

 

