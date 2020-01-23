In a battle of Central Lakes Conference rivals, the visiting Willmar Cardinals upended the Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team 6-3 Thursday.
The Cardinals opened the first 30 seconds of play with a goal from Bailey Olson and took a 2-0 lead more than four minutes in off the stick of Madison Garberding. The Otters would cut the lead to one before the first intermission as Ellie Andersen scored a power-play goal off a pass from Maddie Hulter.
Willmar would record its third goal of the game at 1:35 in the second as Olson slipped her second goal in the Otters net. Fergus Falls would respond with back-to-back goals to tie the game. The first came from Vivian Karsnia, with an assist to Jadyn Bye, while the second was by Piper Andrews off a Karnsnia pass. The Cardinals would regain the lead with a second left in the period as Tanna Christensen tapped in a goal.
In the third, the Cardinals would close the door on the game as Christensen and Mya Monson each scored goals for the win.
“Credit to Willmar,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said, “they score consistently when we make mistakes. I’m still proud of the fight in my girls. We will play hard until they kick us out of the rink.”
Each team recorded 23 shots on goal in the game.
The Otters will continue their homestand Tuesday as they welcome in the Moorhead Spuds at 7:15 p.m.
