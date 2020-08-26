ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team opened its 2020 season on the road Tuesday. But the hosting Alexandria Cardinals were not giving an inch as they defeated the Otters 6-1.
“Our lineup tonight was very new and different from last year's lineup,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “Ellie Colbeck anchored the squad at No. 1 singles, but the rest of the singles lineup and doubles teams were new. Alexandria has a history of being solid year in and year out. Even with the loss, I feel great about the matches.”
The Otters lone win came in No. 2 singles as eighth-grader Madison Anderson bounced back from a first-set loss to defeat Sara Jiang 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
“Madison stroked the ball well tonight from the baseline.
“Tonight was a great night for Otter tennis. The results weren't all that we wanted on the scorecard, but the play was good. Experience was gained for many new varsity and JV players and we have a baseline to build on. It was exciting to see our practice put into play. We had so many new and young varsity and JV players do a great job tonight and that was fun to be a part of,” Lill added.
The Otters will open their home season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday as they take on the Brainerd Warriors.
Alexandria 6, Fergus Falls 1
Singles:
1. Brianna Holm (A) defeated Ellie Colbeck (FF) 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-0
2. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Sara Jiang (A) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
3. Jaya Hatlestad (A) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-4, 6-2
4. Rachel Wegner (A) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2
Doubles:
1. Kaylee Svee/Whitley Netland (A) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-0, 6-0
2. Anna Doherty/Makenna Aure (A) defeated Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-1, 6-0
3. Maci Tilleshjor/Grace Reed (A) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Paige Pearson (FF) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
