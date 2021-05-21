ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls baseball team could not get a hold of Alexandria pitcher Devan Swerman for most of Thursday’s Central Lakes Conference game as the hosting Cardinals claimed a 5-1 victory.
The Otters lone run came in the fourth inning as Aric Heacox lifted a ball over the fence for a solo home run. Abel Aho and Bryce Burrill were the only other Fergus Falls batters to record a hit.
Carter Thielke took the loss for the Otters pitching six innings, striking out five and allowing three earned runs on seven hits.
The Otters will look to rebound as they return home to take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.