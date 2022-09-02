In their first dual meet of the season, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team fell short to the Alexandria Cardinals, 100-80. There were a handful of personal records that were set including: Estee VerSteeg in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke and Karlie Petersen in the 100-yard fly.
VerSteeg was first in the breaststroke, finishing with a time of one minute 16.74 seconds. Ava Api was second with a time of 1:29.68 and Alexis Thoma was third, 1:30.77.
Petersen claimed second place in the fly, finishing at 1:19.7. Alexis Wellman was second in the 50-yard freestyle, with a time of :27.04. She was also third in the 500-yard freestyle, 6:14.77.
The Otters had a strong showing in the relay events, capturing first place in all three. Aisling Cox, Jerzie Smith, Daphne Nadgwick and Wellman combined in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 4:245.08. In the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:50.65 was Mayah Fear, Wellman, Petersen and VerSteeg. The 200-yard medley relay saw the Otters top team finish with a time of 2:04.69, the team consisting of Cox, VerSteeg, Petersen and Fear.
Lastly, from diving, Elyse Adams came in third place, totalling 127.95 points.
Fergus Falls is set to return to action on Sept. 8, hosting Sartell.
