In their first dual meet of the season, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team fell short to the Alexandria Cardinals, 100-80. There were a handful of personal records that were set including: Estee VerSteeg in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke and Karlie Petersen in the 100-yard fly.



