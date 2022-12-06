Cardinals thwart Otters for second time this season

In Central Lakes Conference action, on Dec. 6, at the Community Ice Arena, the Fergus Falls Otters could not find the back of the net, in a 3-0 loss to the Alexandria Cardinals.
Alex scored a pair of goals in the first period. The first after a rush out front and the second came after a turnover in the Otters zone in the middle, resulting in a wrister getting to the back of the net.
The two sides skated evenly throughout the second period.
In the third period, the Cards finish off the scoring, just a couple of minutes into the game.
Ana Jyrkas got the start in the net and finished with 22 saves on the night. Both sides were called for two penalties each.
“Reality check,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “Alex came out and showed us exactly how we need to play versus tough teams. Our second and third periods were better but opportunities close quickly if we aren’t executing. Overall, this loss will make us better tomorrow.”
The Cards also defeated the Otters back on Nov. 15, 3-2 in overtime.
Now at 7-3 on the season, Fergus will continue a three game home stand against Sartell/Sauk Rapids, on Dec. 8.
