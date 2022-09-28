Double trouble

The Otters second doubles team. Hattie Fullhart serving and Hannah Anderson at the net, against Alexandria, on Sept. 27.

 Submitted

On Sept. 27, the Fergus Falls Otters traveled to Alexandria for a Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AA girls tennis matchup with the Cardinals. The Otters dropped the match 6-1.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?