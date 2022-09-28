On Sept. 27, the Fergus Falls Otters traveled to Alexandria for a Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AA girls tennis matchup with the Cardinals. The Otters dropped the match 6-1.
Alexandria came out with a very strong singles lineup tonight, sweeping all four matches. The lone win came from the Otters first doubles team of Cyntreya Lockett and Karley Braeger. The girls started slow, but kicked it into gear to comeback and earn the match in a full three sets. Hannah Anderson and Hattie Fullhart also had a tight doubles matchup, but fell just short in their three-setter. Isabella Abrahams played some great comeback tennis in her match after finding herself down 6-2, 5-2 and was able to string together some impressive games to push the second set to 5-7. Ashtyn Lill also fell just short in a tight three-set math as well.
“We had a lot of close matches that didn't go our way, but the girls played very well and have nothing to hang their heads about,” stated Fergus coach Jamie Lill.
The Otters play host to Moorhead and Bemidji, on Sept. 29, in a home dual beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the Kennedy School courts.
Singles:
1. Marisa Rosu (A) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-2, 7-5.
