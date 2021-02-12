Laser focused

Fergus Falls swimmer Sean Edman competes in Thursday’s home meet against Alexandria.

 Jerry Nuss

The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team ran into a tough Central Lakes Conference foe in the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday as the visitor swam away with a 145-31 victory.

“Alex is a deep and well coached team,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “We were missing a few guys tonight so we took the opportunity to swim in different events.  It was fun to watch them compete in something other than their usual ones. “

Sean Edman led the Otters in the pool as he captured two second-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.55) and 50 freestyle (23.91).Other top finishers for Fergus Falls included Ryan Aanerud in the 500 freestyle (third, 6:29.45) and Christian Reed in the 100 backstroke (third, 1:06.49).

The Fergus Falls relay teams took three top three finishes in the meet. In the 200 freestyle, the team of Edman, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott and Max Nacke (1:42.82) finished in second. The Otters recorded two third-place finishes in the 200 medley  relay, represented by Aanerud, Reed, Edman and William Ness-Ludwig (2:03.91), and the 400 freestyle, represented by the team of Reed, Nacke, Rott and Aanerud (3:58.05).

The Otters will hit the road for their next meet as they take on St. Cloud Tech/Rocori at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

