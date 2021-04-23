A strong hitting attack by the visiting Alexandria Cardinals put the Fergus Falls baseball team in a hole as the Otters fell 16-2 in Thursday’s home opener.
The Cardinals would hold an 8-2 lead after six innings and exploded with eight more runs in the final inning. Alexandria finished the game with 16 runs on 15 hits.
The Otters were led at the plate by Carter Thielke as he went 3-for-4. Aric Heacox, Ian Stumbo, Owen Krueger and Abel Aho each had a hit in the game.
Heacox would take the loss pitching three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out two. Kaden Conklin would come in relief and pitch three innings, allowing two runs on five hits.
