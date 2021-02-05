ALEXANDRIA — In a highly anticipated Central Lakes Conference matchup, the hosting Alexandria girls’ basketball team saw player Mataya Hoelscher hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to claim a 53-50 victory over the Fergus Falls Otters Thursday.
The two teams traded baskets throughout the first half, but the Otters would leave the court at halftime with a 30-27 lead.
In the second half, the Cardinals took control as they built a 10-point lead. Fergus Falls responded midway through the half to get back into the game as they went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 47-47. Each team sunk a 3-pointer with under two minutes left to play. Alexandria setup their offense to hold the ball and wait for one final shot and Hoelscher knocked down a trey from the right corner. Fergus Falls tossed up a desperation shot, but it went over the backboard.
“Great rivalry game between two strong teams,” Otters head coach Brad Strand said. “This will make us both better.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 21 points, while teammate Anna Anderson added 10 points. Paige Pearson led Fergus Falls on the boards with nine rebounds.
Hoelscher led Alexandria in scoring with 15 points, all on 3-pointers.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they travel to Brainerd to take on the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.