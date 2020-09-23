The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team welcomed in the Willmar Cardinals for a dual Tuesday at Broadway Park. It was an absolute nailbiter, coming down to a decisive third set in the final match on court as the visiting Cardinals edged the Otters 4-3.

“Tonight was a great overall match for our girls to compete so closely with Willmar,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “We saw some great things and this was a good team match for our girls.”

The Otters would claim two wins in singles competition as No. 2 singles player Madison Anderson won in two sets (6-3, 6-0) and No. 1 singles player Ellie Colbeck held on to win a close three-set match 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Fergus Falls’ No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory, putting the match at a 3-3 tie.

With the match tied at three apiece, the third doubles duo of Paige Pearson and Amber Anderson were just in their second set after dropping a quick first set 6-1. 

“Paige and Amber dug in deep to get themselves into the match. Paige did a great job of managing the net, while Amber stroked from the baseline,” Lill said. 

The pair took the second set 7-5, forcing a decisive third set. The Otters duo hung in for the first few games, but a consistent Willmar duo of Rebecca Lawrence and Kylee Berget would take the set 6-3.

The Otters will look to rebound as they head back out on the road to take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday at 4:30 p.m. 

 

Willmar 4, Fergus Falls 3

Singles: 

1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Alyssa Morrell (W) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7).

2. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Ashley Pitzen (W) 6-3, 6-0.

3. Kessa Mara (W) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-1, 6-3.

4. Allie Bruhn (W) defeated Mia Marsh (FF) 6-2, 6-2.

 

Doubles: 

1. Caroline Becker/Adali Laidlaw (W) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 7-5, 6-2.

2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell (W) 6-3, 6-3.

3. Rebecca Lawrence/Kylee Berget (W) defeated Paige Pearson/Amber Anderson (FF) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

 

Load comments