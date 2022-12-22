Cards get best of Otters in the pool

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team took on the Alexandria Cardinals, on Dec. 20, in a meet that resulted in a 114-69 victory for the Cards.
“This was a good meet for us to move some guys around to different events. We split our medley relay into two equal parts so it was fun to watch them battle it out,” said Fergus coach Randy Hansen. “Our 200 free and 400 free relays swam their best times of the season which was awesome to see. I thought Logan Rott had a good meet. He swam a personal record in his 100 breaststroke and went after his leg of the 400 free relay. Jaden Kawpinski is getting closer to breaking one minute in the fly which would be huge for an eighth grader. Adrian Blondeau continues to surprise himself with his freestyle.”
The next meet is at Willmar on Jan 5.
Below are the results for the Otters.
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Fergus Falls one minute 55.12 seconds (Reece Hansen, Micah Zosel, Jaden Kwapinski, Adrian Blondeau), 3. Fergus Falls 1:55.46 (Tyler Kubela, Landon Votava, Logan Rott, Christian Reed)
200-yard Freestyle
2. Matthew Tuel (FF) 2:02.78 5. William Ness-Ludwig (FF) 2:27.08
200-yard Individual Medley
2. Christian Reed (FF) 2:22.56 4. Reece Hansen (FF) 2:31.37
