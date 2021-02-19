The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team welcomed in Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar for a meet Thursday. The Cardinals would tread past the Otters for a 113-58 win.
“This was the best we have swam as a team all year,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “With only one home meet left after tonight, it was great to have such a complete team meet. Both our medley and 200 free relay swam their best time of the year.”
Sean Edman led the Otter swimmers with two first-place finishes in the mett in the 100 freestyle (51.94) and 200 freestyle (1:54.76). Teammates Ryan Aanerud and Tyler Kubela also grabbed spots at the top of the podium as Aanerud won the 100 backstroke (1:04.11) and Kubela won the 50 freestyle (24.19).
Other top finishers for the Otters were Logan Rott in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:07.60) and 100 breaststroke (third, 1:14.61), and Christian Reed in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:38.84).
In the relay events, Fergus Falls nabbed three second-place finishes. The team of Reed, Kubela, Aanerud and Edman (3:43.15) took second in the 400 freestyle, while the team of Kubela, Reed, Edman and Max Nacke (1:39.62) also finished as runners-up. The 200 medley relay team of Aanerud, Rott, Kubela and Micah Zosel (1:56.71) also placed second.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in Detroit Lakes for a 6 p.m. meet Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.