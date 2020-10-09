WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team closed out its regular season on the road Thursday as it took on the Willmar Cardinals. The host used two second-half goals to send the Otters home with a 3-1 loss.
The Cardinals would take a 1-0 lead in the first half and carry it into the break.
Midway through the second half, the Otters tied the game as Piper Andrews took a Ellie Andersen pass and put it into the right side of the Willmar net. But the celebration soon faded as the Cardinals responded with two goals of their own an held off the Otters for the win.
“The effort tonight came in spurts,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “But to be honest, Willmar had effort the entire game. You’re not going to win games in this conference when you have only a percentage of your team fully committed to being intense and winn the one on one battles. Tonight, Willmar pushed us around the field and we took it, never defending our space.”
The Otters will now travel to Detroit Lakes to take on the Lakers in the opening round of the section playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
