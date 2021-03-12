WILLMAR — A four-goal first period put the Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team in an early hole Thursday as the hosting Willmar Cardinals celebrated a 5-1 Central Lakes Conference victory.

Willmar got on the board with two short-handed goals by Bailey Olson for a 2-0 lead. The Cardinals added two more goals, one from Madison Garberding and another from Nina Dawson, to take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, but the Cardinals did notch their fifth goal of the game in the third period as Ashley Larson scored on a Dawson pass. The Otters lone goal came in at 1:59 in the third as Ellie Andersen scored on a Jadyn Bye pass.

The Cardinals pummeled the Otters net with 40 shots on goal, while Fergus Falls tallied 20 shots on net.

The Otters will finish their regular season at home as they take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

