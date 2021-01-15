After a delay to the opening of the season due to a winter storm, the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team opened up its season on its home ice as the Otters hosted the Alexandria Cardinals. After taking an early lead, the Otters were forced to play catchup the rest of the evening as the visiting Cardinals held on to a 5-4 victory Friday.
In the first period, the Otters opened up the scoring 22 second into the contest as Mike DeBrito deflected a shot into the net off an Ian Richards try. The lead would be short-lived as the Cardinals found the back of the net on a Tyler Kludt goal. Alexandria took the lead at 6:11 in the period as Jack Breitzman scored. The Otters would end the period tied 2-2 as Debrito notched his second goal of the game with an assist from Isaac Young.
The second period was a lot of back and forth action between the two teams, but it would be the visitor that ended the period with a 3-2 lead as Josiah Groholz scored with 18 seconds remaining.
The Cardinals expanded their lead in the third period as Kludt scored his second goal of the game at 9:48. Just over a minute later, Fergus Falls began to dig themselves out of the hole as Cole Zierden scored his first goal of the year on an Isaac Johnson pass. The Otters tied the game nearly two minutes later on an Isaac Johnson goal with an assist from Andrew Johnson.
Both teams continued to skate hard in the final minutes, but it would be Alexandria’s Payton Doty that recorded the game-winning goal with 1:17 left to play.
“It was a good pace I think for the first game of the year for both teams, the competitive level was high on both ends and I think there were a lot of good lessons for our team. Things just boiled down to details and little plays and Alexandria was able to make one more play than us at the end of the game,” Otters head coach Mike Donahue said after the game. “We made some great play with the puck, I thought our power play moved the puck extremely well, we had some great looks, we converted once on the power play and easily a couple of other times, so things are going in the right direction.”
The Otters recorded 24 shots on goal, while Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson turned away 20 shots in the game.
The Otters will look to rebound as they welcome in Rocori-River Lakes for a 3 p.m. ice time Saturday.
