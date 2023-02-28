Cards stave off second half push by Otters

It was a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball clash, on Feb. 28, as the Fergus Falls Otters traveled to take on the Willmar Cardinals. In the end, the Cards walked away with a 68-56 win.
The two teams combined for five lead changes and six ties, all in the first half.
Willmar had a six point lead at the break (30-24) and the Otters pulled within a bucket early in the second half, but the Cards extended out their lead to double digits after that and never looked back.
Henry Bethel poured in 23 points for Fergus. Ryan Hirst had 16 points and Josh Sternberg provided six. Hirst pulled in six boards, but the Cards won the rebound battle, 36-27.
Willmar had more turnovers (18 to 12) but made 18/23 free throws, compared to 11/19 for the Otters.
Fergus Falls, now 6-18 overall and 4-10 in CLC play, will host St. Cloud Tech in a makeup game on Mar. 2. The Otters will close out their regular season schedule with a game against Perham on Mar. 3, at the Otter Fieldhouse. It will be the first game in the old Otter gym since 2010.
