Central Lakes takes two from Spartans baseball

In a mid-week doubleheader, the M State Spartans faced off against the Raiders of Central Lakes. Game one saw the Spartans give up an early lead and it was all Central Lakes in game two.
The Spartans put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning in game one, highlighted by an RBI triple by Ben Monson. Central Lakes chipped into the deficit by scoring a run in the second and third innings.
M State pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom of the third and then added one more in the fourth, leading 7-2.
The visitors erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to tie the contest and then scored three more in the eighth. M State was unable to answer in the bottom of the eighth and fell 10-7.
Beau Fetting, from his leadoff spot, was 3/ 5 with two runs scored. Mike Short and Jackson Martin each picked up two hits, with Martin scoring once and driving in a pair. Logan Pulju scored twice and Eoghan Fisher drove in two.
Martin got the start in game one and went five and two third innings. He gave up six runs on nine hits, with four walks and four strikeouts. Pulju came on in relief and was tagged for four runs on six hits before giving way to Caleb Jabonsky, who picked up the final two outs.
Game two was all Raiders, as they scored all of their 18 runs in the third inning. M State was done in by five errors, in the five inning contest.
Monsoon and Pulju each had a hit for the Spartans.
Jablonsky started the game and lasted into the second inning. Adam Vue came on in relief and was only able to record two outs before Fetting wrapped things up on the hill.
Now at 7-16 overall and 1-5 in the conference, the Spartans are slated to be at Alexandria Tech on Apr. 29 and then host Anoka-Ramsey, on Apr. 30.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone