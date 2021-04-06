WHITE BEAR LAKE — The M State baseball team traveled Saturday for a doubleheader against the Century College Ducks. The Ducks would claim both games 3-1 and 12-1.
In the first game, the Ducks would score two runs in the first and another in the third. The Spartans lone run came in the seventh on a K Doup RBI-single.
The Ducks Isaac Benesh recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits as he picked up the win.
In Game 2, Century College plated a run or more in each of the inning on the way to a 10-run rule victory after five. M State’s Mike Maanum scored the team’s only run as he scored on an error in the fourth.
Justin Baehler led the Ducks at the plate going 1-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored, while teammates Xander Paar and Ben Clapp each had two RBIs.
