BRANDON — Two Little Eight Conference foes took the court in girls’ basketball Monday as the Hillcrest Comets traveled to take on the Brandon-Evansville Chargers. The Chargers took advantage of the Comets transition defense as the home team claimed a 62-51 win.
“Offensively, we were able to move the ball around against their zone, get some nice open looks, and knock down our shots,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We struggled with our transition defense and allowed the Chargers to get some easy points in the paint. Once again, we gave up too many offensive rebounds. We’ve got to be more disciplined in our box-outs and limit our opponent’s second chance opportunities.”
The Comets were led in scoring by Mackenzie Foss with 13 points, while teammate Madi Ballweg added 10. Madi Foss led Hillcrest in rebounds with 10 boards.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Bailey Schaefer with 26 points.
The Comets will look to flip the script Thursday as they welcome in the Chargers for a 7:15 p.m. showdown.
