The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team fell behind in the first half and could not recover Monday against a strong Brandon-Evansville team as the Chargers claimed a 56-31 victory.
“The girls played really scrappy defense and forced quite a few turnovers in the first half,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Our guards did a nice job of harassing their perimeter plays and did a good job disrupting their offense.”
Mackenzie Foss and Madi Foss each scored a dozen points in the game.
The Comets will be on the road against another LEC in foe in Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
