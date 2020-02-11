The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team fell behind in the first half and could not recover Monday against a strong Brandon-Evansville team as the Chargers claimed a 56-31 victory.

“The girls played really scrappy defense and forced quite a few turnovers in the first half,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Our guards did a nice job of harassing their perimeter plays and did a good job disrupting their offense.”

Mackenzie Foss and Madi Foss each scored a dozen points in the game.

The Comets will be on the road against another LEC in foe in Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

