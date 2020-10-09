BRANDON — The Underwood volleyball team opened its 2020 season on the road against Little Eight Conference opponent Brandon-Evansville Thursday. In a tight battle, the hosting Chargers picked up a four-set win (25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19) over the Rockets.

“We are happy to have the first game out of the way and excited to see where we can go from here,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “We struggled at the line serving and had many streaks of weak passing.  B-E has a very strong attack and at times we struggled with their big hitters.  Although the outcome wasn’t want we had hoped for, we had some really bright spots in our match.  

Brooke Hovland led the Rockets with 19 kills, whiel teammate  Brianna Evavold tallied 13 digs. 

The Rockets will open their home season Monday as they welcome in Battle Lake a 7:30 p.m.

Load comments