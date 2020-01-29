BRANDON — In a Little Eight Conference showdown, the Brandon-Evansville boys’ basketball team topped the Underwood Rockets 71-45 Tuesday.

"Brandon really came out and played with a lot more intensity and physicality than we did tonight on both sides of the ball,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We weren't ready for the physical play and couldn't match their intensity tonight."

Krosby Aasness led the Rockets with 15 points.

The Rockets will return home to host its Coaches vs. Cancer game against Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

