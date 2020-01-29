BRANDON — In a Little Eight Conference showdown, the Brandon-Evansville boys’ basketball team topped the Underwood Rockets 71-45 Tuesday.
"Brandon really came out and played with a lot more intensity and physicality than we did tonight on both sides of the ball,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We weren't ready for the physical play and couldn't match their intensity tonight."
Krosby Aasness led the Rockets with 15 points.
The Rockets will return home to host its Coaches vs. Cancer game against Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.