ROTHSAY — The Rothsay volleyball team entertained Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville Tuesday in the Tigers home opener. The visiting Chargers made themselves at home as they handed the Tigers a three-set loss (25-15, 25-18, 25-11).

“Tonight was our home opener, and it was special to have fans in the building again,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “Our team goal tonight was to improve on our performance at C-G-B last Thursday. For the most part I think we accomplished that, even though the scoreboard displayed a similar result.”

Bailey Schaefer led the attack for the Chargers as she recorded 13 kills. Gretchen Bredberg (4), Schaefer (3) and Korrie Randt (2) all had multiple aces for Brandon-Evansville.

No stats were reported for the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to right the ship as they travel to take on Battle Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

 

