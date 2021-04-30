The Hillcrest softball team struggled against a strong Brandon-Evansville defense Thursday as the Comets were no-hit in both games of a home doubleheader.
In Game 1, the Chargers blanked the Comets 10-0.
Brandon-Evansville pitcher Mikenna Pattrin got the win as she three five innings of no-hit ball.
In the second game, the Comets found their way around the bases but came away with a 16-1 loss.
Taylin Kramer picked up the win on the mound for Brandon-Evansville pitching four innings, striking out six and walking six batters.
The Comets will look to get back on track as they travel to take on the Ashby Arrows in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday, May 7.
