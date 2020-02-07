Down the line
Comets center Thomas Zwiers drives the Bradon-Evansville base line during the home game Friday at Hillcrest.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team saw Little Eight Conference rival Brandon-Evansville pull away in the second half to record a 48-41 victory Friday.

The two teams battled in a tight first half. With both teams jockeying for position in the second, a small run by the Chargers put the game in their hands.

Micah Foss led the Comets with 13 points, while teammate Ev Gould added 10.

The Comets will continue their home stand as they welcome in the Underwood Rockets at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

