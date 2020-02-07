The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team saw Little Eight Conference rival Brandon-Evansville pull away in the second half to record a 48-41 victory Friday.
The two teams battled in a tight first half. With both teams jockeying for position in the second, a small run by the Chargers put the game in their hands.
Micah Foss led the Comets with 13 points, while teammate Ev Gould added 10.
The Comets will continue their home stand as they welcome in the Underwood Rockets at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.