ROTHSAY — With the game in the balance, Brandon-Evansville’s Titus Fuller tossed up a 3-pointer from 30 feet at the buzzer as the visiting Chargers defeated the Rothsay boys’ basketball team 43-40 Friday.
Brandon-Evansville held a 21-16 halftime lead, but the Tigers battled back in the second half. Colby Larson scored a layup with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game 40-40. The Chargers and Tigers traded turnovers before Fuller’s heroics.
“I’m proud of how our boys battled in the second half when things weren’t going well for us,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “B-E plays extremely physical and hard and we didn’t match that in the first half. I thought the boys played with a lot more effort in the second half. It just came down to us not make free throws throughout the entire game, and the Chargers making some big plays when they needed to.”
Larson led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points.
The Tigers will look to rebound as they travel to take on Park Christian at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
