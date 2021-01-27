A big first half helped the hosting Brandon-Evansville boys’ basketball team coast to a 76-48 victory over Little Eight Conference foe Underwood Tuesday.
The Chargers jumped out to a 41-26 lead in the first half. While the Rockets slowed down the Chargers offense, it would prove too little, too late as the home team claimed a victory.
"Brandon-Evansville came out and set the pace tonight and we were not able to keep up with that pace,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “They shot the ball extremely well and scored a lot of points in transition. Krosby did a nice job of attacking the rim and getting points tonight. Our transition defense needs to improve to not allow as many fast break points."
Krosby Aasness led the Rockets in scoring with 29 points, while teammate Jayden Harig dropped in 10 points.
The Chargers were led by Titus Fuller with 31 points, while teammate Tyler Bitzan grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists.
The Rockets will look to turn the tide as they travel to take on the Parkers Prairie Panthers at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
