BARRETT — A strong effort by the Brandon-Evansville volleyball team saw the Chargers sweep the hosting West Central Area Knights 25-13, 25-7, 25-22 Monday.
“It was a tough night for the Knights losing 3-0 against a very tough Brandon-Evansville team,” Knights coach Melissa Foslien said. “We started the game playing very tough defense, getting nice touches on their hits by Elizabeth Rustan, and Kaitlyn Hansen played great defense. We just couldn't keep that pace.”
Kaitlyn Hansen led the Knights in digs with 12, while the Chargers Bailey Schaefer had 13 kills in the game.
The Knights will look to right the sail as they travel to take on Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
