BRANDON — The hosting Brandon-Evansville Chargers cruised to a three-set victory (25-13, 25-21, 25-17) over the Ashby Arrows in a Little Eight Conference match Thursday.
“Mentally tonight felt like a win,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “The girls pushed through some tough moments, and really looked to each other. The communication was there and we never got down. B-E has a big attack both front and back row and they can at us from every angle. We struggled to slow the hits down which made it difficult to dig the deep corners. We adjusted and were able to pick up a few which I was proud of the girls' effort to get in front of the ball and make those adjustments.”
Haleigh Brendmoen recorded five ace serves for the Arrows, while Celi Nelson and Ryleigh Brendmoen each had nine kills in the match.
The Arrows will continue on the road for another LEC tilt against Parkers Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
