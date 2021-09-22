EVANSVILLE — The Hillcrest volleyball team had a hard time finding their rhythm in Tuesday’s road game against Brandon-Evansville falling to the Chargers 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-25).
“We had a slow start to the night but we kept plugging away. A lineup change affected our normal rhythm so it took us a little bit for us to adjust. Bandon-Evansville did a good job of attacking the ball from the right side as well as from the back row,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss after the match. “We battled back in the second set and got the win. The girls did a better job of keeping the composure when things didn't run smoothly. Our serving percentage also improved from last Thursday. We will be ready to have everyone back and free from injury.”
Stat leaders for the Comets were Hope Adams (12 kills, 3 serving points 2 block kills), Anna Brumfield (2 kills, 6 digs, 2 block kills, 9 serving points), Madison Ballweg (15 digs), Ruby Peterson (8 set assists, 3 digs), Madi Foss (20 set assists, 4 kills, 13 digs), Abby Heikes (11/11 serving, 5 serving points, 4 kills, 7 digs), Emily Adams (18/19 serving, 11 serving points, 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 block kill) and Natalie Zwiers (1 kill, 2 block kills).
The Comets will now host Ashby on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.