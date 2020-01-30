EVANSVILLE — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team could not get into the groove Thursday as the hosting Brandon-Evansville Chargers picked up a 59-38 Little Eight Conference win.
“We struggled to take care of the ball and played rushed most of the night,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “The girls played hard, but we need to do a better job of playing at our tempo and staying poised against teams that play aggressive defense.”
Mackenzie Foss led the team with 16 points and seven steals, while teammate Molly McGuire chipped in 10 points.
Mikenna Pattrin and Bailey Schaefer each dropped in 18 points for the Chargers.
The Comets will now take on Underwood at 7:15 p.m. in another LEC tilt Tuesday.
