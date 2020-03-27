The city of Fergus Falls sent out a Facebook message Friday stating that members of the public and their children should refrain from using public playground equipment due to COVID-19.
The city message stated:
“We know the weather is improving and your children are getting anxious to move around, but please make good decisions and refrain from using public playground equipment at this time. Stay healthy Fergus Falls!”
In a post by Fergus Falls Public Schools, they also stated that their playgrounds are closed until further notice.
The school’s post read:
“For your safety, all Fergus Falls Public Schools playgrounds are closed until further notice.
“We do not have the personnel necessary to sanitize the equipment on a routine basis. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Your understanding and cooperation is greatly appreciated!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.